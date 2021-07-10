SonoCoin (SONO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $145,451.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SonoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00117522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00161287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,154.72 or 1.00088928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.35 or 0.00938778 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

