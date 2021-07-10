Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.43% of Southside Bancshares worth $17,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.