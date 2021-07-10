S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $467.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $446.00 to $467.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $414.68 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $419.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

