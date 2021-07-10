SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $493.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $317.31 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

