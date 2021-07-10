SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.17. SPI Energy shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 245,074 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPI Energy in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.