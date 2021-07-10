Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Spire reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Spire by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Spire by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Spire by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Spire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.16. 210,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

