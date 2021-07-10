Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 6,233.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $324.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.69. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

