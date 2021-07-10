Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL) traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.33 and last traded at C$5.33. 348,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 338,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a current ratio of 20.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.29. The firm has a market cap of C$837.91 million and a PE ratio of -28.84.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.0097222 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

