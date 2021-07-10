State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.43.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.11 on Friday. State Street has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $273,200,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

