StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Financial Survey

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares StealthGas and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas 6.57% 2.56% 1.52% Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

This is a summary of recent ratings for StealthGas and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

StealthGas presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.49%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than StealthGas.

Volatility and Risk

StealthGas has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StealthGas and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas $145.00 million 0.74 $11.98 million $0.44 6.48 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.62 $5.19 million $1.05 5.41

StealthGas has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StealthGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StealthGas beats Performance Shipping on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 1, 2021, it had a fleet of 50 vessels comprising 46 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 436,692 cubic meters; three medium range product carriers with a total capacity of 140,000 deadweight tons (dwt); and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 115,804 dwt. StealthGas Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

