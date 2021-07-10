Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,404 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STCN. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,730,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 293,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Shares of STCN stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $127.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.