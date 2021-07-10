Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 6,986 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.