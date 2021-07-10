Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 501.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,920,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,098,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after buying an additional 118,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $547.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.30. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

