Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Pinterest by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,266,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,830,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $1,177,461.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 994,440 shares of company stock worth $70,766,834 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

