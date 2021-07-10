Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62,880 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.