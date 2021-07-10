Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 67,405 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $79,237,000. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,844,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,503,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after buying an additional 1,833,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $13,960,429.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,523,683.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,226,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,951,769 shares of company stock worth $182,417,440. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

