Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 156.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. FIL Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 660.2% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $61.21 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

