Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,920 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.