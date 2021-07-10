Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

