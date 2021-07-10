Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Steppe Cement’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Steppe Cement stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.69 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.13. Steppe Cement has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.25 ($0.72).

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

