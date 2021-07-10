Stifel Financial Corp Buys 10,454 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of FibroGen worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 12.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 2,644.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,465,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

FGEN stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.62.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.