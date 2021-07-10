Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 120.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Y stock opened at $673.67 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $471.19 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $694.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

