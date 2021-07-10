Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 205.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,343 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,666,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 127,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PACB opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.12. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.