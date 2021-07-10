Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.80% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $88.35 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

