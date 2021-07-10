Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 49,643 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

