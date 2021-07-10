Stifel Financial Corp Sells 23,260 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 21.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

