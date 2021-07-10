Stifel Nicolaus Increases Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$35.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

