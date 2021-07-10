Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STCK. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

STCK traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 259 ($3.38). 485,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,077. The company has a market cap of £518 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. Stock Spirits Group has a one year low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.02.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

