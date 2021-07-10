Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 638 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,019% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $135.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.57. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

