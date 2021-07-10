Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz Sells 3,069 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,069 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven D. Fitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Steven D. Fitz sold 30 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $654.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven D. Fitz sold 16,916 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $372,152.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Steven D. Fitz sold 50,311 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,106,842.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $96,800.00.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $22.38 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -14.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $3,270,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

