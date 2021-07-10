Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

SNCY stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

