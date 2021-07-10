Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOVA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.71.

NOVA stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

