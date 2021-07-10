Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Danske lowered shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

SVCBF stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products worldwide. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

