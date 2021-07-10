Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Life currently has an average rating of Hold.

SZLMY stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

