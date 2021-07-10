Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.29. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $158.82.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

