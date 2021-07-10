Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $63.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target raised by Barclays from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $231,301,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

