Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 586,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $804.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. Research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 173,310 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,008,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

