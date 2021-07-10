Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.48. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 517,980 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $74.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41.

In other news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $98,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $76,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

