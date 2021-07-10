Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report sales of $4.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $20.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.29 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $19.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,953,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 781,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. 345,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,401. The company has a market capitalization of $330.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.80. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

