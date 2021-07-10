T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $76,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.07. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $205.64. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.91.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

