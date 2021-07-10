Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $412,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,709 shares in the company, valued at $688,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

