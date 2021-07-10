Tammy Mccomic Sells 3,000 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,965 shares in the company, valued at $734,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MXC stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mexco Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

