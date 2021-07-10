Tammy Mccomic Sells 3,000 Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,965 shares in the company, valued at $734,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MXC stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mexco Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.27 and a beta of 1.55.
