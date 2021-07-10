TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

