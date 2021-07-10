TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,547 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 73.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,487,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THG. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

NYSE THG opened at $137.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.11. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

