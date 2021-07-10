TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,300 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,974 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,012,936 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 144,256 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,739 shares of the airline’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 259.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,512 shares of the airline’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.