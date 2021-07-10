TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 312.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,955 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,679 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 124,833 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 328,125 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 714,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $989.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.39. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

