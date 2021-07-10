TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,936 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Utz Brands worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Utz Brands by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,518 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,939,000 after acquiring an additional 230,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.00. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

