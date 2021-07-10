TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $46.35 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.96.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

