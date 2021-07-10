TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of HERAU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.28.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

