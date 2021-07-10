TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,271 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Invitae by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,491,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Invitae by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.